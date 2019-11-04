Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EZPW. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 373.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of EZPW opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.68. EZCORP Inc has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

