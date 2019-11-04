Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Laidlaw lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.43.

CLSD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 971,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,713. The company has a market cap of $47.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

