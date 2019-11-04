Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded by Cfra

Cfra cut shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Clorox has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,312. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,541,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,520,000 after buying an additional 126,624 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,369,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clorox by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 165,160 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,804,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

