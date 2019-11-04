Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.64.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on shares of Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 176.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
CFX traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $34.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,958. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.32. Colfax has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $34.84.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
