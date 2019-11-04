Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

CIGI traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 54,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,437. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

