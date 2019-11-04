Comerica Bank Acquires 25,771 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dana were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Dana by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.23. Dana Inc has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

