Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.58.

Shares of GS opened at $217.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.13. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $234.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

