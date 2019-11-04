Comerica Bank Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eaton by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 104,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 88,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Eaton by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 209,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eaton from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,832,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $88.61 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

