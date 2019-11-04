Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $455,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $89,708.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,522.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,725. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

THG stock opened at $129.59 on Monday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $137.15. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

