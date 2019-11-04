Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Down 5.4% in October

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 9,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMC. TheStreet raised Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $19.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $21.05.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

