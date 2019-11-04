Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,018,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,579,000 after buying an additional 90,849 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 244,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL opened at $21.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.