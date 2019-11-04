Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $336,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

