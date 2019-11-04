Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.83% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $61.65 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

