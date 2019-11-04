Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,624 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aqua America worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTR. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 target price on Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Shares of Aqua America stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. Aqua America Inc has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

