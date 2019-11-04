Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE BVN opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

