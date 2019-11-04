Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Diversified.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Compass Diversified from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $927,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Compass Diversified by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

