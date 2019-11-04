Compass Point Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Hold

Compass Point lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 target price on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.48.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,341,099.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $470,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $1,930,589. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

