Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.00

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 17787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Computer Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Computer Services by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 68,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Computer Services by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 32,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Computer Services by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in Computer Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Computer Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

