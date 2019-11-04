ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Baader Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 89,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 30,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

