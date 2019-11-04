Consensus Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

