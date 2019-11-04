Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.55.

ED stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.92. 2,348,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,759. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

