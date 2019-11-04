Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given a $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,785. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

