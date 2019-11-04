Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $507,919.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,115 shares of company stock worth $8,407,148. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.84. 125,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

