Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.7% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $296.09 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $507,919.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,115 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,148. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

