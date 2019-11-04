County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICBK shares. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. County Bancorp has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacob Eisen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $568,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

