Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.68 ($57.77).

1COV opened at €45.04 ($52.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of €44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.52. Covestro has a 12 month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12 month high of €61.48 ($71.49).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

