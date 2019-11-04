Cowen Analysts Give ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) a $9.00 Price Target

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) received a $9.00 price target from equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Get ZIX alerts:

Shares of ZIXI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 987,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. ZIX has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZIX by 702.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 1,012,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIX by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 631,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth $4,878,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth $4,787,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in ZIX by 190.6% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 782,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 512,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.