Cowen Cuts Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $195.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.86.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $184.77. 226,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,629. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.60 and a 200 day moving average of $174.75. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Littelfuse by 13.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 53,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Littelfuse by 35.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 75.4% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 109.2% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 6,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

