Cowen Initiates Coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 261,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 79,063 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

