Cowen Trims Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Target Price to $134.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVX. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.79. 2,566,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 453,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,805,000 after purchasing an additional 70,696 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

