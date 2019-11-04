Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,067 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1,176.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $2,732,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.9% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 23,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $223.63 and a 1-year high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

