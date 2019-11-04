Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Boston Partners grew its position in Valero Energy by 23,224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,689,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 15,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,568 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 8,873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,347,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.03. 44,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,461. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

