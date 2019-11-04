Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 256.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.37. 18,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,741. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.87.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

