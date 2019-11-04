Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 903 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,584. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

