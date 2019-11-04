Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 73,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.69. 11,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

