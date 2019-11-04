Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $176.50. 50,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.81 and a 200-day moving average of $169.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.55 and a fifty-two week high of $179.42.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

