Crane (NYSE:CR) Trading Up 5.1%

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.23 and last traded at $80.87, approximately 777,224 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 306,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on CR shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Get Crane alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $31,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $50,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.