Credit Suisse Group Cuts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,725

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,770 ($23.13) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SN. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($23.91)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew to GBX 2,185 ($28.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,678.50 ($21.93).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,644.88 ($21.49) on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,365 ($17.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11). The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,843.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,758.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Virginia Bottomley acquired 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

