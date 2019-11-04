Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.30 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 591,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 112,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 64,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 27,240 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.