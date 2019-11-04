Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Up to $12.62

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.26, but opened at $12.62. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 2,348,947 shares.

CS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

