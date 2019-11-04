Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $270.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $260.00.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,329,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,879,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $546.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,677,309 shares of company stock worth $864,504,709. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,644,000 after purchasing an additional 470,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

