Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Creightons plc (LON:CRL) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.50), 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.21. The company has a market cap of $23.77 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.