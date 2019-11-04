Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,035,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.01. 1,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,713. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

