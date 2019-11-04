Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,478. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,933. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

