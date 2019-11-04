Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Position in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stage Stores were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,395,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Stage Stores in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stage Stores by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSI traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,482. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.39. Stage Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.85 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 62,500 shares of Stage Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Also, EVP Russ Lundy II bought 20,000 shares of Stage Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 85,770 shares in the company, valued at $161,247.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,805 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

