Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 419 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 587.4% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 216.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Unilever by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 56.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,184. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.03.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

