Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $35.97 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.