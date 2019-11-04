Critical Analysis: PowerFleet (PWFL) vs. Its Competitors

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PowerFleet to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get PowerFleet alerts:

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.62% 66.54% -2.27%

Risk and Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, meaning that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PowerFleet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 118 422 751 72 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.34%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.89%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.09 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -22.28

PowerFleet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PowerFleet rivals beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.