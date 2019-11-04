Critical Comparison: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Moderna 0 0 10 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 163.30%. Moderna has a consensus target price of $27.56, suggesting a potential upside of 75.96%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Moderna N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Moderna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.41 million 360.50 -$44.75 million ($1.42) -8.92 Moderna $135.07 million 38.28 -$384.73 million ($4.95) -3.16

Autolus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Moderna on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

