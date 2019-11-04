Critical Contrast: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) versus Westwood Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WHG)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Focus Financial Partners and Westwood Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $36.90, suggesting a potential upside of 63.49%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Westwood Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million 1.72 -$590,000.00 $0.99 22.80 Westwood Holdings Group $122.30 million 2.22 $26.75 million N/A N/A

Westwood Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Focus Financial Partners does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -2.10% 12.96% 4.71% Westwood Holdings Group 9.59% 6.90% 5.89%

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Focus Financial Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

